Woman breaks records with longest COVID-19 infection ever recorded

A rare medical case has been reported in a coronavirus patient who maintained the disease for almost an entire year. Apparently, the COVID-19 infection remained active for 335 days in the body of a 47-year-old woman.

The particular event has been reviewed by Science Magazine and it has also been presented as a case study. For now, the latter has not undergone peer review, so it remains as a preprint in the MedRxiv database.

Cancer survivor woman holds record for longest COVID-19 infection

As announced in the study, the woman entered the medical system in the spring of 2020. Since then, according to what was recorded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland, the 47-year-old patient was under constant monitoring.

After an initial period, the most severe symptoms of the disease disappeared, but the virus did not completely leave the patient’s body. In fact, for more than 300 days the constant presence of a very mild COVID-19 infection was detected in women.

As a consequence, although she no longer suffered from the most serious symptoms of the disease, she could not be declared free of it. By 2021, his health condition worsened again and exhaustive tests were repeated to understand his case.

Thanks to them, it was observed that the virus present in the patient’s system was the same as the first time. In other words, the woman had not been infected with some new variant, but simply the virus that was already in her body began to attack with force again.

Why has the COVID-19 infection been so long?

From what was explained in the preprint, it could all be due to the condition of the woman’s immune system. According to what was reported, she is a survivor of a type of cancer known as lymphoma.

Apparently the treatments carried out to eradicate this type of tumors end up weakening the immune system for a long time. As a result, even three years after the end of treatment, the woman’s body still had few T and B cells with which to defend itself against COVID-19 infection.

And what happened to the woman?

Fortunately, in April of this year tests for COVID-19 infection in women finally came back negative. This implies that, for the first time in almost a year, the patient did not show even the smallest concentrations of the virus in her body. So, in the end, she has been discharged from both hospital treatment and that which she had to perform at home.

Reference:

Year-long COVID-19 infection reveals within-host evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with B cell depletion: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.10.02.21264267