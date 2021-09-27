Woman arrested for possessing fake vaccination card

The attention of US law has been on a woman who was recently apprehended for possessing a false vaccination card. Apparently, the suspect was arrested after a misspelling was detected in the name of the vaccine that the woman claimed to have received.

The false vaccination card corroborated that the woman received two doses of the ‘Maderna’ vaccine

As we well know, the real name of the American company that currently distributes its vaccines nationally and internationally is ‘Moderna’. However, in the false vaccination letter presented by the woman at the airport, it was read that she had received the doses of a certain ‘Maderna’.

KITV screenshot. Via Gizmodo.

Clearly, the irregularity alerted Hawaiian health and safety authorities who received the woman in what she hoped was her tourist destination. Once the document was determined to be false, 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak was arrested, according to reported Associated Press (AP).

The woman with the fake vaccination card has not attended her hearing by Zoom

Once the woman was arrested for the first time, her false vaccination card was confiscated and she was summoned to a court hearing.

In the meantime, the woman who was arrested at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was released without bond. Now, according to Gizmodo reported, the young woman has not appeared for her mandatory court hearing.

Previously, the possibility of not trying her on the two charges corresponding to the Hawaiian biosafety laws that she broke had been raised. Now, with his absence, the possibility of considering both charges may be considered.

In addition, it appears that the court has also issued a new arrest warrant for $ 500 against him. Thus, if in the trial that will be presided over by Judge Karin Holma, if the woman is found guilty of the original charges, she could face up to a year in jail.

Mrozak is not the only one who has sought to circumvent the law

In fact, currently in the United States there are several open lawsuits against people who have tried to turn the situation into a business with which to profit. Because of that, the current case of the woman with a fake vaccination card is probably not the last we hear about.

For example, people like Jasmine Clifford, 31, who called herself @AntiVaxMomma on Instagram, are facing the law for making and selling more than 250 fake vaccination cards. In a similar case, Tangtang Zhao, 34, could face a sentence of up to 120 years for trading the documents through eBay.

The latter because falsifying vaccination cards is now considered a federal crime. This is because they are an official document of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) whose falsification can merit up to 5 years in prison.