Wix & Stripe bring Apple’s Tap to Pay feature for businesses.

Wix and Stripe are bringing Apple's Tap to Pay feature to iPhone so that US merchants can accept contactless payments without special hardware. Wix, the leading website creation platform, and Stripe, the online payment provider, have announced a new partnership that will allow businesses to offer Apple's Tap to Pay payment option on their websites. This means that customers using an iPhone will be able to pay for products and services online simply by touching their phone to the company's website. Apple announced a feature called Tap to Pay in 2022 that allows iPhone owners to send and receive contactless payments with an app and NFC technology. Stripe launched a closed beta program for the feature and is now partnering with Wix to bring it to US businesses. Microsoft prepares tab synchronization in Edge to make the jump to macOS, iOS and Android This partnership between Wix and Stripe is a breakthrough in the online payment industry, offering a much faster and easier checkout experience for customers. Businesses that use Wix to build their websites will be able to offer this payment option without having to worry about the technical complexity that is often associated with implementing new payment options. Find out how Apple's 'Tap to Pay' system works.

Find out how Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay’ system works.

Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay’ system uses NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to allow users to make payments simply by tapping their iPhone on a compatible payment reader.

This technology is very secure, as user data is stored in the iPhone’s secure chip and is not shared with the vendor.

To use Tap to Pay on a Wix website, customers simply need to have an NFC-enabled iPhone and have Apple Pay enabled on their phone.

Once they have selected the products or services they wish to purchase on the company’s website, they can tap their iPhone on the ‘Tap to Pay’ payment button that will appear on the screen.

They will then be asked to authorize the payment using Touch ID or Face ID, and the payment will be processed within seconds.

Implementing the Tap to Pay system on Wix websites has several benefits for businesses.

First, it offers a much faster and easier checkout experience for customers, which can improve conversion rates and reduce shopping cart abandonment rates.

On the other hand, the Tap to Pay system is very secure, which can help reduce the risks of fraud and charge disputes.

Also, Wix and Stripe have simplified the process of integrating Tap to Pay on company websites.

Businesses that already use Stripe to process their online payments will simply need to enable Apple Pay in their Stripe account to start accepting Tap to Pay payments on their Wix website.

Businesses not yet using Stripe will be able to create an account in minutes and start accepting Tap to Pay payments on their Wix website without the need for advanced technical knowledge.

Offering innovative online payment options is becoming increasingly important for businesses that want to stay competitive in an increasingly saturated marketplace.

Customers expect the option to pay with their preferred payment methods and want the checkout experience to be as simple and fast as possible.

With the partnership between Wix and Stripe to offer Apple’s Tap to Pay system on company websites, companies can offer an innovative payment experience and meet the expectations of their customers.

Additionally, implementing innovative payment options can also help businesses increase their online sales.

According to a report from http://PYMNTS.com , 58% of consumers will abandon an online purchase if the checkout process is too complicated or takes too long.

By offering innovative payment options like Tap to Pay, businesses can reduce the time customers spend at checkout and therefore increase conversion rates.

The partnership between Wix and Stripe to offer Tap to Pay is also a sign of the growing importance of NFC technology in the world of online payments.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global NFC technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2021 and 2026.

This is largely due to the growing popularity of contactless payments, which has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to minimize physical contact.

The partnership between Wix and Stripe to offer tap to Pay on business websites is great news for consumers and businesses.

It offers a faster, easier and more secure payment experience for customers, and allows companies to offer innovative payment options without having to worry about the technical complexity of implementation.

Furthermore, the partnership between Wix and Stripe is a sign of the growing importance of NFC technology in the world of online payments.

As consumers look for faster and easier payment options, we are likely to see increased adoption of NFC technologies like Tap to Pay.

We can say that the partnership between Wix and Stripe to offer Tap to Pay is great news for businesses and consumers alike.

It offers a faster, easier, and more secure payment experience for customers, and helps businesses stay competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.