“Without you I can’t”, a film that opens the doors of Spanish cinema to Maite Perroni, is already streaming

Perroni Y Mauricio Ochman They are two actors who in the world of Mexican entertainment are known more for romantic comedies or melodramas, but now that they premiered the feature film I can’t without youthey opted for the thriller, which has already generated some positive comments towards their work.

Paramount+ launched this co-production between Mexico and Spain a few weeks ago, filmed entirely in the European country and with Perroni Y ochmann as the only Mexicans in the cast.

The Spanish-Mexican film had its world premiere at the Malaga Festival, in a special non-competitive session of the Official Section. (Paramount+)

The plot of the feature film, which also includes the participation of the actors Alfonso Bassave, Pedro Casablanc, Elena Irureta, Rubén Ochandiano and Lucía de la Fuente, It focuses on David, a senior executive who leads a comfortable life with his partner Álex, a gym instructor, with whom they are clearer every day that they want to start a family and have children.

One day David’s past returns and his blood family comes to disrupt all his schemes and make him face a truth that no one knows. This happens when her sister Blanca de ella appears, who has just been released from prison after being convicted of setting fire to her parents’ house and therefore being guilty of their death. Now free, Blanca just wants justice and a family.

The feature film was shot on location in Madrid in the summer of 2021. (Pramount +)

I can’t without you It deals with weighty issues in society such as drug addictions, infidelities, domestic violence and personal desires and interests above the rest. Each character in this film has a double face that will not be shown to the viewer until the last moment, something that its director considers to be the key to this title.

This has made both actors show a different job than they are used to, which has opened the doors for them in the Spanish market. Perroni She is the sixth Mexican actress to star in a Spanish feature film.

David (Mauricio Ochmann) is a successful businessman who enjoys a comfortable life with his boyfriend Álex (Alfonso Bassave). (Paramount+)

Magazine gavia praised the acting work of the former RBDarguing that she has moved away from the pink papers with which the public knew her.

“Maite Perroni She appears as a surprising actress, agile and giving her greatest truth of the character represented, well designed and clearly the best written to give some weight to the film”, commented the medium.

The film talks about three crossed stories with the feeling of guilt as the main narrative reference. (Paramount+)

For its part, the site cinemapremiere praise the change Maite he is giving his career, by showing himself in more twisted roles and that demonstrate his acting range.

“After his successful passage through successful and daring series such as The game of keys Y dark desirethe actress returns to the cinema with a thriller in which she moves away from her good woman characters to unleash her darkest side, “said the specialized media.

This is the first gay character that Mauricio Occhman plays in the cinema. (Paramount+)

In the words of the director Chus Gutierrez, I can’t without you it is “a journey through guilt. How to manage guilt, how to forgive oneself mistakes to continue living or on the contrary, refuse to accept that every action has consequences and sooner or later, guilt comes to meet you.

The film, which can be seen through Paramount Plus, is a co-production between Mexico Y Spain which was shot on location Madrid from June to August 2021.

