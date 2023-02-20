Without his Apple Watch, this man would probably have died in his sleep

An American Apple Watch user has testified on Reddit how his smartwatch saved him from certain death.

Apple touts the health features offered by its Apple Watches extensively. In addition to detecting falls and establishing an assessment of the general health of their wearer, these connected watches can inform you of a heart rate that is too high or too low, or even an irregular rhythm of your beats. So many tools which, coupled with the interpretation of a health professional, make it possible to save livesas evidenced by this user, who shared his story on Reddit.

After his meal break, the Reddit member Digitalmofo finds himself very tired. He decides to take a nap, but that doesn’t help his physical condition. It was then that he noticed that his Apple Watch tried to alert him repeatedly in his sleep. Her pulse was abnormally racing and his fatigue is still intense. He takes his day to rest at home, but nothing helps, his discomfort is still present.

Apple Watch detects a problem during this user’s nap

His doctor has him check his pulse times and rates as well as his blood oxygen levels to determine if the Apple Watch detects any illness. Once the data has been received, he no longer hesitates and contacts the emergency services. If they first diagnose a heart attack, further analysis confirms that it is internal bleeding. Digitalmofo needs a blood transfusion. “They told me that I wouldn’t have survived if they hadn’t immediately given me this transfusion. “.

The grateful patient adds, “So thank you to the nurses, doctors, blood donors and everyone who helped me, without my Apple Watch, I would have passed out and died in my sleep”. The outcome of this story could have been much more dramatic. A week prior, Digitalmofo had set its watch to Work focus mode. The notifications were therefore hidden: he almost missed the alerts sent by his device.