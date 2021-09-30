Withings ScanWatch Horizon, a hybrid smartwatch with ECG and impressive appearance

Withings has become a benchmark within the sector. And this manufacturer has just surprised us with a hybrid smartwatch that boasts an impressive design and that will delight lovers of haute horlogerie. Your name? Withings ScanWatch Horizon

Say this Withings ScanWatch Horizon, which is the successor to the Withings ScanWatch, It is once again committed to a hybrid design that combines a digital screen with a mechanical format to offer a product that exudes quality from each of its pores.

Obviously you lose some functions that smart watches do offer, such as notifications or the use of health-focused apps, but in return you will enjoy a smartwatch that really looks like a traditional watch.

A smartwatch for those who don’t want to use a smartwatch

To say that this model is inspired by luxury diving watches to offer a product with sapphire and titanium crystal finishes to give your new Withings ScanWatch Horizon a look that will make you fall in love at first sight. To this must be added his rotating stainless steel bezel and hands with luminescent indicators so you can wear the watch in dimly lit environments.

To this we must add waterproof, which includes the ability to submerge up to 10 atmospheres. In this way, it is a perfect product for practicing sports, since water or sweat will not be a problem.

Although it is a hybrid watch, this Withings ScanWatch Horizon is capable of monitoring up to 30 different activities which include walking, cycling, running or swimming. To this we must add a Bluetooth to link with your phone and use its GPS for example. Even through the Withings Health Mate app, available for iOS and Android devices, you can monitor your physical exercise and even link the watch to apps like Google Fit or Strava.

It also has more sensors than you might imagine for a hybrid smartwatch. For starters, it is capable of measuring your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, in addition to having a Medical grade ECG so that in 30 seconds you have a complete electrocardiogram. The ScanWatch Horizon also tracks sleep.

Finally, highlight that this model boasts a battery life of up to 30 days, or 50 days if the power reserve mode is used. Its price? It costs 499.95 euros and is currently available in France, Germany and the United Kingdom, although it is expected to reach other countries later.

