With WhatsApp Beta you can now decide which contacts can see your last connection time and profile picture

WhatsApp privacy settings allow us to decide who can see our last connection timeour profile picture or our informationbut until now the options it offered us were to show this information to everyone, only to our contacts or to no one.

With the latest WhatsApp beta this has finally changed after four months of waiting. now at last we can hide from some contacts. That is, we can decide which contacts can see our profile picture, our information, or most importantly, see the time of last connection.

This is the new WhatsApp privacy options

As of version WhatsApp 2.22.8.9 (currently only available through the Google Play Beta Program we will find a new option when configuring our privacy. It is about ‘My contacts, except…’.

Thus WhatsApp gives us more control over the personal information our contacts can seewhich now allows you to manually hide yourself from those contacts you don’t want them to know when you were last online or to see your profile picture.

With WhatsApp updated to version 2.22.8.9 (APK) we just have to go to Menu > Settings > Account > Privacy to start excluding those contacts that we don’t want to see the last time, profile picture and information.

Now that this feature has been released to all WhatsApp Beta users, it is already a matter of waiting a few weeks for the ‘My contacts, except…’ option to end up reaching everyone through the stable version of WhatsApp, which he usually receives the news a month later.

Via | WABetaInfo

In Engadget Android | How to make WhatsApp notifications show the contact’s profile picture