With WatchOS 9.5.1 the greenish display of Apple Watch is perfect again: download it!

Apple has just started the rollout of watchOS 9.5.1 for Apple Watches. The new version arrives about two weeks after watchOS 9.5, in the meantime, in fact, some problems had emerged. After installing the latest firmware available, some users had reported a curious coincidence on the web: the appearance of a abnormal greenish-grey discoloration on the display of Watch Series 8 and earlier, in short, all except the Ultra.
In reality, the problems with the screen were of different types: some spoke of a greenish more or less evident background (in our case not too evident), others of a display in which the screens that should have been totally black (all Apple Watches have OLED displays with absolute blacks) were become lighter, gray. In short, from the update to watchOS 9.5 the display was no longer that of the previous versions.
Now watchOS 9.5.1 arrives, and it is immediate to bring the third level update (9.5.1) to the problems of recent days. After all, the description of the new features leaves more than one crack open: “The update – it is read – includes improvements and problem resolutions for Apple Watch”.
And so it is, at least in our case: from the greenish image that was “given” to us by the update to watchOS 9.5 at deep blackever, that we have got it back just upgraded to watchOS 9.5.1. In all likelihood, therefore, watchOS 9.5.1 brings the problem back to all the units involved, so we advise you to install it as soon as possible to say goodbye to the anomaly that arose with watchOS 9.5.
Left before update, right after installing watchOS 9.5.1
If you want to avoid waiting for the pending update notification, you can install it manually by opening the Watch app from the iPhone, then navigating to General – Software update to wait for watchOS 9.5.1 to be shown to you. We remind you that the installation can only take place if the Apple Watch has at least 50% of remaining charge and is connected to the charger: Both conditions are required to proceed.
Let us know in the comments if with watchOS 9.5 you have noticed something anomalous on blacks, evident differences in poorly lit rooms, and if with watchOS 9.5.1 the problem has disappeared as it was for us.