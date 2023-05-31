With WatchOS 9.5.1 the greenish display of Apple Watch is perfect again: download it!

Apple has just started the rollout of watchOS 9.5.1 for Apple Watches. The new version arrives about two weeks after watchOS 9.5, in the meantime, in fact, some problems had emerged. After installing the latest firmware available, some users had reported a curious coincidence on the web: the appearance of a abnormal greenish-grey discoloration on the display of Watch Series 8 and earlier, in short, all except the Ultra.

In reality, the problems with the screen were of different types: some spoke of a greenish more or less evident background (in our case not too evident), others of a display in which the screens that should have been totally black (all Apple Watches have OLED displays with absolute blacks) were become lighter, gray. In short, from the update to watchOS 9.5 the display was no longer that of the previous versions.

Now watchOS 9.5.1 arrives, and it is immediate to bring the third level update (9.5.1) to the problems of recent days. After all, the description of the new features leaves more than one crack open: “The update – it is read – includes improvements and problem resolutions for Apple Watch”.