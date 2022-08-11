With Virtual Reality to Beethoven – Museum presents new game

In Bonn’s -Haus you can experience the composer in a new and playful way in a combination of gaming, rap and classical music.

The young Beethoven meets modern rap: the Bonn Beethoven-Haus organizes such a meeting with the help of virtual . Visitors could immerse themselves in a virtual world in an exhibition and experience the composer (1770-1827) in a new and playful way in a combination of gaming, rap and classical music. Pupils do not have to pay an entrance fee for the exhibition with the virtual reality game.

Classical music not boring

As the museum announced on Thursday, there are now ten VR glasses and joysticks in its area for special exhibitions to help young Ludwig in a “rap battle”. Among other things, it is about love – Beethoven was often unhappily in love – and his revolutionary ideas. The game should help to get to know the world-renowned musician better. “The classic Beethoven is confronted with contemporary culture,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Secretary of State for Culture, Gonca Türkeli-Dehnert (CDU). The project will arouse the interest of new target groups.

The special exhibition “Beethoven // Opus 360” will remain in the composer’s birthplace in Bonn from August 12 to September 18. Later it will be shown in Vienna and other places. The game was developed by a non-profit educational initiative that wants to dispel the prejudice that classical music is boring.

Making of: How an AI completed Beethoven’s 10th symphony



(mho)

