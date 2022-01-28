Search here...
With this secret setting you can “paint with light” on your Xiaomi mobile

By: Brian Adam

Xiaomi’s camera has very well kept secrets, including long exposure modes, which allow us to take photography with lights. When opening the camera we do not find this mode easily, so you may have been with a Xiaomi mobile for a long time and without knowing that you have it.

let’s show you where is it, how is it downloaded and how can you use it, since it is one of the best functions in any mobile that has MIUI 12.5 and is of a mid-range. In cheaper models you may not see this function, although it is quite widespread.

Xiaomi hides a long exposure mode that you can download

The Xiaomi camera, when opened, has modes such as portrait, video, night mode and others, but we can additionally download modes. Simply open the camera app and go to the “more” section.

From here you can download a mode that, by default, is not installed on your Xiaomi, under the name of ‘long exposure’. It will not take more than a few seconds to download, so press as soon as it is.

Within this mode you will find a total of six different modes to take long exposure photos. As its name suggests, the shutter is left open for a longer time to obtain a greater amount of information.

  • moving crowd: to photograph moving people or objects while we are still.

  • neon trails: To photograph the lights of moving cars.

  • Oil painting: For a more washed-out effect, ideal for shooting sunset or cloudy skies

  • illuminated painting: light painting photography.

  • Starry sky: for what its name indicates.

  • light star trails: To photograph the movement of the stars themselves.

To use these modes use of a tripod is recommended, since the shutter will be open for a long time and it is necessary that the mobile is as stable as possible. If you don’t have one, you can be as imaginative as possible to prop the phone up where it’s stable.

