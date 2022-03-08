With this new feature, Microsoft wants to make Word on iOS easier to use

Microsoft’s Office suite has long been a tool available on multiple platforms. But not all of them have the same use: if on PC and Mac it is easier for it to be used for creating and editing documents, things change on smartphones. Smaller screen, no physical keyboard: there are many deterrents to postpone work until you are at your desk. And yet Word can be used safely on the phone to open and read documents. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M This difference in usage scenarios creates different needs across platforms. And so Microsoft has thought about behaving accordingly, and is developing one modification which on the basis of these principles aims at simplify and make the experience of using Word on iOS more immediate. Read: Apple Search: is there really a new rival for Google?

A NEW MULTIFUNCTIONAL BAR, EASY TO USE WITH ONE HAND

The novelty, which is currently being tested, consists of aunedited ribbon bar positioned at the bottom of the screen. The aim is to make the most common functions easily accessible while using Word on smartphones without forcing the user to dig into the menus.





This lower bar encloses three commands: Mobile view, Read aloud And Headings. Indeed, it is a feature that is convenient to have immediately at your fingertips, and the positioning in the lower part of the screen makes it easy to use even with one hand, since the buttons are easily accessible without changing the grip on the iPhone. At the moment, however, Microsoft has chosen not to offer users the ability to customize the three commands contained in the new ribbon: since it is a feature still in a limited test phase – the affected version of the app is 2.59. (22022802) -, however, it cannot be excluded that it may be subject to further changes in the future.