With this great app you can silence your phone, send messages and more when you arrive at a place

For many years now, various initiatives both within Android and across the various layers have flirted with the idea of automate tasks when entering or leaving an area, but there is no unified and global way built into the system, beyond selective unlocking. To alleviate this deficiency, DoForMe has arrived, a simple app to automate tasks.

DoForMe is an application with which you can make the mobile open apps, send messages, change the volume and other actions as soon as you enter a certain area on the map. It is not as complete or complex as Macrodroid, but in return it is much easier to configure.

Automate tasks when entering a zone

Your mobile already knows where you are at all times, so why not make the most of it. Just as you can make your mobile unlock automatically, connect to Wi-Fi or remind you when you get home, you can also use applications to automate all kinds of tasks. A new app to do this quite easily is DoForMe, free and no ads.

As expected, the application requires a few permissions, including access to the permanent location, as it will remain “pending” on whether you have entered any of the delimited areas. These zones are adjusted with a long tap on the map. Then you can give it a name, choose the range and the mode in which the phone will be put (silent, normal, vibrate or without change).

With this setting you can make the mobile mute when you arrive at a certain place (for example, at work or at the study center), although the application offers many other automations. You can access them from the Bookmarks tab, by pressing the Edit. There are several curious options to choose from, with the advantage that you can choose several of them:

Automatically start recording audio when you enter the zone (and stop when you leave)

Change the mobile mode to silent, vibrate or normal

Separately modify the volume of calls, system, ringtone, music, alarm or notifications

Send a pre-recorded SMS message

Open one or more applications

turn on the flashlight

Open a web address

Adjust screen brightness

After choosing what you want the mobile to do when entering that area, you just have to wait. When the app detects that you have entered an area, executes the actions and tells you with a notification (you can disable it in the options, if you want). The application is available in Spanish, although it does not automatically adjust the language, but you must choose it in the Settings tab.