Tech NewsApps

With this great app you can silence your phone, send messages and more when you arrive at a place

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

For many years now, various initiatives both within Android and across the various layers have flirted with the idea of automate tasks when entering or leaving an area, but there is no unified and global way built into the system, beyond selective unlocking. To alleviate this deficiency, DoForMe has arrived, a simple app to automate tasks.

DoForMe is an application with which you can make the mobile open apps, send messages, change the volume and other actions as soon as you enter a certain area on the map. It is not as complete or complex as Macrodroid, but in return it is much easier to configure.

Automate tasks when entering a zone

Your mobile already knows where you are at all times, so why not make the most of it. Just as you can make your mobile unlock automatically, connect to Wi-Fi or remind you when you get home, you can also use applications to automate all kinds of tasks. A new app to do this quite easily is DoForMe, free and no ads.

As expected, the application requires a few permissions, including access to the permanent location, as it will remain “pending” on whether you have entered any of the delimited areas. These zones are adjusted with a long tap on the map. Then you can give it a name, choose the range and the mode in which the phone will be put (silent, normal, vibrate or without change).

Automate

With this setting you can make the mobile mute when you arrive at a certain place (for example, at work or at the study center), although the application offers many other automations. You can access them from the Bookmarks tab, by pressing the Edit. There are several curious options to choose from, with the advantage that you can choose several of them:

  • Automatically start recording audio when you enter the zone (and stop when you leave)

  • Change the mobile mode to silent, vibrate or normal

  • Separately modify the volume of calls, system, ringtone, music, alarm or notifications

  • Send a pre-recorded SMS message

  • Open one or more applications

  • turn on the flashlight

  • Open a web address

  • Adjust screen brightness

Automate3

After choosing what you want the mobile to do when entering that area, you just have to wait. When the app detects that you have entered an area, executes the actions and tells you with a notification (you can disable it in the options, if you want). The application is available in Spanish, although it does not automatically adjust the language, but you must choose it in the Settings tab.

DoForMe

DoForMe

  • Developer: Joao M.
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools
Previous articleWindows 11 will tell you if you have unsupported hardware. How will do?
Next articleApple gets serious about AirTags: forgets to track users
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

Apple gets serious about AirTags: forgets to track users

It happens from time to time that when a new function or technological device is launched, some...
Apps

With this great app you can silence your phone, send messages and more when you arrive at a place

For many years now, various initiatives both within Android and across the various layers have flirted...
Tech News

Windows 11 will tell you if you have unsupported hardware. How will do?

Since last October we can enjoy Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft's operating system and that...
Apps

The ‘streaming’ in Spanish to the conquest of Twitch

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.