With these steps you can return to Windows 10 from Windows 11

It is normal that after updating an operating system you want to go back to the previous one for different reasons. In the case of Windows and software in general, it is always better to allow some time to elapse before updating, to avoid the classic problems of the first versions. However, at the moment there are many users who installed Windows 11 and now want to go back to Windows 10 again.

In that sense, we will show you the options available to do this downgrade process.

How to get back to Windows 10 from Windows 11?

Windows 11 has been looking very good since its first presentations, however, we still do not know 100% of its operation. For this reason, it is not recommended to do immediate installations in production environments. However, if you did, the option to update appeared and you did, you should know that there are a couple of options available to return to Windows 10.

The first is the 10-day period that Windows 11 provides to regress to the previous version. However, in this mechanism the system does not send any notification, so the 10 days could pass without you noticing. However, if you are still in this period, it will be enough to go to Settings, then to System and there, enter Windows Update.

Image source: Make Tech Easier

Scroll to the bottom and you will find a section called “Additional Options”, where you will see the “Recovery” button.

Image source: Make Tech Easier

Upon entering, you will find options to reset the computer and also the one that interests us, return to Windows 10. Click on this option and after going through the Microsoft survey that asks why you return to the old version, the process of returning to Windows 10.

Option 2: a clean install

If the 10 days have elapsed, you will no longer be able to use the process that we mentioned before. In that sense, the available option is to get an ISO image of Windows 10 and carry out an installation from scratch.

For it, all you have to do is go to Microsoft’s site to get the image and then move it to removable memory for installation.

Many users are likely to start looking for a way to get back to Windows 10, however, if the 10-day period elapses, they will have to occupy the clean premises.