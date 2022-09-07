With “The Enforcer”, Antonio Banderas shows that he is still an action hero

Movies about hitmen are very successful at the box office and among the public because, sometimes, even though the story doesn’t support the film, the scenes, explosions and chases keep the viewer glued to the chair.

He returns to this subgenre of action movies to star The a new feature film in which the Spaniard plays a thug and whose first advance can already be seen to realize that the fights, the confrontation and the blood will not stop flowing, in a film that promises not to bore anyone.

Banderas is Cuda, a hit man who decides to turn his life around. (Screen Media)

This thriller filmed during the pandemic stars Flags (Uncharted) Y Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of a clandestine organization of assassins who must face something bigger than themselves. This, when a teenager with whom the protagonist befriends, is kidnapped for a kind of white slavery. The killer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so could cost her life.

In the advance you see the character of Banderas (Cuda) as a mature man who does not shake his hand at work and morality does not exist when it comes to fulfilling his job, which is to eliminate people. However, it also shows this subject as someone who is capable of empathizing with another human being outside of his questionable activity and who, contrary to what one might believe, has a sense of justice.

The film was shot in early 2021 on location in Greece. (EFE/Jorge Zapata)



The Enforcer It is directed by Richard Hughes, who is making his feature film directorial debut. The film has a script written by W. Peter Iliffwho in turn was responsible for the libretto of Point Breakmade by Keanu Reeves in 1991, just like Patriot Games leadered by Harrison Ford.

In addition to Flags Y Bosworththe cast of the movie also includes Wet Aria (see), Zolee Griggs (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) Y Alexis Ren (Deportee). The cast also features the rapper 2 Chainzwho has done some acting work before, but is now making his first feature film.

Actor Mojean Aria is the co-star of the film. (Screen Media)

This feature film began shooting in July 2021 in Thessalonikisite north of Greece which had to be transformed into the city of Miamisomething that cost the production team around $24 million.

So far it is unknown which distributor will take Latin America this film than in USA will premiere the September 23.

