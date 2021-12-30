With Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 1 TB cut could return

On the next top-of-the-range smartphones, Samsung will return the storage memory cut from 1 TB: the colleagues of SamMobile support it, and specify that it will be an option reserved only for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the most prestigious model of the entire series. Samsung was among the first to offer such a generous cut in the mobile sector, in 2019 with the Galaxy S10 Plus (accompanied for the occasion by 12 GB of RAM), but the subsequent flagships of 2020 and 2021, both the S and the Note both the Z, they stopped at 512 GB, albeit very respectable.

One of the big news of the S22, moreover, should be the ability to record video in 8K through the main camera, and in 4K for the front one: demanding specifications for the most assiduous videomakers. For the moment there are no more concrete details such as prices and availability, but the source notes that the “XXL” cut could only be offered in a certain number of markets and be sold only through the official Samsung website. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (or S22 Note, apparently) should be presented in February, together with the other members of the range, namely Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. By now we already know a lot: in the last few days very detailed videos of even two have emerged dummy unit and photos of the official covers, which confirm the design of the device (including the detail of the integrated slot to contain the S Pen, just in Note style). The specifications rumored so far are as follows: Display: 6.8 “, OLED LTPO, variable refresh (max 120 Hz), HDR10 +

SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 (the latter will be less widespread than previously)

Cameras: main rear 108MP wide angle, revised ISOCELL Bright HM3 sensor, 1 / 1.33 “, 0.8 micrometer pixels, f / 1.8 aperture, 85 ° field of view rear secondary ultra-wide angle (0.6X zoom) 12 MP, Sony sensor (exact model unknown), 1 / 2.55 “, 1.4 micrometer pixel, f / 2.2 aperture, 120 ° field of view 10 MP rear secondary telephoto (3X zoom), Sony sensor (exact model unknown), 1 / 3.52 “, 1.12 micrometer pixel, f / 2.4 aperture, 36 ° field of view rear secondary periscope telephoto (10X zoom) 10 MP, Sony sensor (exact model unknown), 1 / 3.52 “, 1.12 micrometer pixel, f / 4.9 aperture, 11 ° field of view 40 MP front main

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W fast charging