With Microsoft Teams now even the iPhone can become a walkie talkie

The health emergency has made video calling programs central tools in the working life of millions of people, and in recent years we have witnessed a strong development of these platforms, which under the pressure of pandemic needs have gained many new functions.

In this scenario, Microsoft Teams (integrated in depth in Windows 11, however) is certainly an important reference. But the novelty we are talking about today is not only dedicated to smart working, but can also be useful for working in the presence. In fact, the Redmond giant has communicated that Walkie Talkie is coming to Teams. And it does exactly what the name suggests, offering the possibility of transforming smartphones or tablets (both Android and iOS / iPadOS) into a walkie-talkie.