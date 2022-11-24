With foldable screens, Asus is considering new uses for its laptops

Asus is looking for new ways to use foldable screens on its laptops and inspiration may come from the ZenBook Pro Duo. A new patent filed by the brand shows us its ways of working.

A few weeks ago, Asus released its ZenBook 17 Fold, its first laptop with a foldable screen. If the technology works, we feel that the manufacturer is still groping to find new relevant uses. A patent filed in 2020 and published yesterday shows us his ways of working.

To overcome this “classic laptop but with a foldable screen” aspect and make the technology really useful, Asus seeks inspiration from one of its other flagshipsthe ZenBook Pro Duo.

Asus would like to make smart use of its large display

This patent, spotted by 91mobile, shows thatAsus wants to make smarter use of its large display. As we can see in the visuals, we use the same principle of a large foldable screen in the middle with a detachable keyboard.

However, unlike the ZenBook 17 Fold, the keyboard is not as wide as the screen. Once wedged in a corner, it leaves room to its right, which makes it possible to transform the slab into a touchpad. Even more, a space is left “vacant” just above, which allows to have an extra bit of screen.

This use is closer to a ZenBook Pro Duo than a ZenBook 17 Fold. As a reminder, this range, which appeared in 2019, offers two tiles, a main and a secondary above the keyboard, which displays useful additional information. As we can see, the patent filed takes up exactly the same use, but no longer with two slabs, but only one.

This is only a patent, not a PC that will be presented. The goal is to protect an idea, without necessarily going into technical details. Asus could very well decline this way of using foldable screens on its future equipped computers, or not at all. Anyway, the brand has decided to take the plunge with the ZenBook 17 Fold. For the moment, this is only a trial run, but there is no doubt that Asus is looking for ways to democratize this technology, and above all to invent new uses.

