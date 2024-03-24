with a saving of 200 euros on amazon, this samsung 4k smart tv is perfect for your living room

If you are starting to decorate your living room with new furniture, we suggest that you adapt it to the size of a large television, because we have one with a large amount of inches at your disposal. But it may also happen that you are looking for a Smart TV to renew your old one and enjoy unmatched image quality. Be that as it may, Amazon is selling off one of the best Samsung’s you can buy.

Amazon has kicked off its Spring Sale with a huge shipment of electronic products that have very discounted prices. Among these items, we highlight the Samsung TV Crystal UHD 2023 50CU8000 , which has quite positive ratings in Amazon reviews . And if that were not enough, right now you can find it for 449 euros , which represents a saving on its recommended price of 200 euros. A bargain you can’t refuse.

50 inches at ultra high resolution

One of the facets that we tend to look at most in a smart television is, without a doubt, the size of its screen. And this Samsung is not going to leave anyone indifferent. Its 50 inches is the ideal size to place it on all types of furniture and its design makes it even more ergonomic, since it has a sign of AirSlim manufacturing with very fine and thin finishes on its back, as well as its supports, which They are small enough to save a lot of space.

As for image quality, we are faced with a panel with a 4K resolution and a Crystal UHD processor to enhance the colors of the screen thanks to Dynamic Crystal Color technology, which translates into a realistic viewing experience that you will be able to notice. in streaming applications or in video playback through YouTube.

And we must not forget that its Contrast Enhancer function promotes a greater sensation of depth and color, that is, it automatically adjusts contrast levels so that blacks are blacker and increases brightness in the most prominent moments by using the HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Top performance and cloud gaming

Another of the attractions that this Smart TV model incorporates is the Tizen operating system , which works like a charm and offers you the possibility of accessing a wide range of applications that you can download in a matter of seconds. Its Crystal UHD 4K processor encourages you to navigate through the television menu without leaving the couch, with exquisite fluidity and speed when opening and closing applications.

Therefore, it must be taken into account that this type of television comes with a mode for gamers with its Samsung Gaming Hub tool . In this space you can have all your games from different platforms grouped together to play in the cloud and access them in a much faster and more comfortable way. For example, the Geforce Now or Xbox Game Pass service is available, and you will enjoy all of them with the implementation of the Motion Xcelerator mode with a sharp and smooth image in motion.

Finally, the sound section is one of its greatest assets, with the inclusion of 3D surround sound that will make you immerse yourself in your favorite movies, series and games. And with the innovation of Q-Symphony you can connect the audio from your TV to a sound bar without any delay or stuttering.