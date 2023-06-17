Witcher in 8K: The Witcher 3 gets mod with textures in very high quality

- Advertisement -

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 was released in December with 4K resolution support and several graphical improvements. But this is not enough for the game’s fans, more precisely for the developer Instanity, who created mods with 8K textures for the game’s main characters.

The characters contemplated by the new mod are Geralt and Yennefer, who can now have textures with 8K resolution, which should guarantee even more realism for both in the game, making the wizard a little more similar to Henry Cavill in the Netflix live-action series. See some images of Geralt with textures in 8K: - Advertisement -

Now let’s see some images of Yennefer with 8K textures. Notice how the character’s facial and skin details are more evident in this version.

The mod is free and available through the Nexus Mods forum. It is worth remembering that other mods were also created for the game, including the "Magical Graphics Settings", which allows you to increase the graphic quality of the game beyond Ultra with stability and a mod that allows you to date Yennefer and Triss at the same time. You can download the mods from the links below: Geralt with 8K Textures on Nexus Mods – Download

Yennefer with 8K Textures on Nexus Mods – Download The Witcher 3 is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

