‘Witch doctor’ could face more criminal charges after 6 other victims come forward

A man accused of advertising himself as a witch doctor to sexually assault a woman could face more criminal charges after six other victims came forward after his arrest, police say.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in the courtroom Wednesday as Hassan Shalgheen, 44, appeared before a judge.

A Duluth Police detective testified about the rape case that led to his arrest earlier this month.

During the testimony, Det. Eddie Gomez testified that six additional victims have come forward since his arrest on Feb. 6.

Shalgheen, fluent in Arabic and Spanish, reacted by shaking his head at times and putting his hands on his face while hearing the detective’s testimony through an Arabic translator.

Gomez testified about an alleged sexual assault on Feb. 5 at Shalgheen’s apartment in Duluth on Summerchase Drive.

“Hassan then grabbed her by the arms and forced her in the bedroom where he sexually assaulted her,” Gomez said.

Shalgheen met at least one victim via a dating website, according to testimony, and promised to help her through tough times with alternative medicine.

“He told her, ‘You should do a cleansing,” Gomez said, “and I can help you with that.’”

The victim told police he used incense and started chanting in a foreign language before the alleged assault.

Police say he left that victim with bruises on her body and torn clothes.

“She asked him, ‘Can I leave now?’ And he said, ‘No I’m not finished yet, have faith in me. Be obedient,’” Gomez testified.

The victim is Hispanic and the detective testified Shalgheen threatened her, demanded $300 for his service, and then let her go.

“He told her before she left not to report the incident because he will inform immigration on her,” he said.

Duluth Police say if any additional victims may be out there, they’re urged to call police.

