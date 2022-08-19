Wireless Mouse Lite 2 is Xiaomi’s new peripheral that costs less than R$30

Xiaomi has launched the Lite 2 at a very affordable cost which is already on sale on its website. Regarding the first generation, the brand decided to keep the look, which, because it is asymmetrical, allows the use of whatever the user’s dominant hand is, left or right. This is not yet the model with voice command, but it can be useful for those who want a simpler mouse.

In addition, it is an item with a very simple and minimalist design, without extra buttons in its structure that allow you to configure some shortcuts. According to the brand, the size and curvature of the mouse were made to suit any type of hand and allow comfortable use to hold and drag the . Previously, the company had launched a wireless keyboard + mouse combo to broaden its portfolio.