Wireless Mouse Lite 2 is Xiaomi’s new peripheral that costs less than R$30

Xiaomi has launched the wireless mouse Lite 2 at a very affordable cost which is already on sale on its website. Regarding the first generation, the brand decided to keep the look, which, because it is asymmetrical, allows the use of whatever the user’s dominant hand is, left or right. This is not yet the model with voice command, but it can be useful for those who want a simpler mouse.
In addition, it is an item with a very simple and minimalist design, without extra buttons in its structure that allow you to configure some shortcuts. According to the brand, the size and curvature of the mouse were made to suit any type of hand and allow comfortable use to hold and drag the peripheral. Previously, the company had launched a wireless keyboard + mouse combo to broaden its portfolio.
The manufacturer’s new product hits the market with 1000DPI, promising fast response and high sensitivity. Likewise, it weighs about 45g without batteries and the connection is made through the 2.4GHz adapter, as the device does not come with bluetooth to be used.
As for the price, it is being sold on Xiaomi’s official store for 39 yuan, which in direct conversion is R$29.76 at the current price. However, there is still no forecast for the launch of the company’s new wireless mouse for the international market.
The peripheral power is made up of two AA batteries, however, they do not come together inside the package, so you have to buy them separately. Soon, it may be possible to find this Mouse Lite 2 on import sites like Gearbest or Aliexpress, even if it has a slightly different price than the Xiaomi website.