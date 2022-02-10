Wireless Android Auto with disarming simplicity: how Carsifi works

Today we talk to you about Carsifi a very simple device capable of equipping your car with the connection to Android Auto Wireless. Most of the cars released in recent months are equipped with Android Auto and Apple Carplay wireless, i.e. without the need to connect the smartphone to the car with a cable to take advantage of the Apple and Android multimedia systems. A great convenience and no flying cable that creates disorder in the glove compartment. Here, in all this, the crucial words are “released in recent months”, to which we also add “beyond a certain list”, in fact it is enough to go back a couple of years or look at the basic set-ups to realize that wireless systems are not very common.

Carsifi creates an immediate solution to all this, it is installed in seconds and can be used immediately. Let’s see how it works.

Carsifi looks like a small parallelepiped in black plastic measuring 35.5×65.5×9.3mm, very light but well finished, on the shorter side there is the only USB-C port, while on the upper surface there is a status LED and a physical button.

The interesting aspect, however, is certainly not the aesthetics but its functioning: plug and playit must be connected to the USB port of your car (in the package you will find a type-c and a type-a cable), you download the appropriate app that establishes the first connection with the smartphone via Bluetooth, then a short configuration will follow which for the most cars will not require user intervention (there are some exceptions that we will address later).

At this point the smartphone will recognize Carsifi as an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto Wireless and the operation will become similar to that of cars that natively support the wireless communication standard. The Bluetooth will only be used for the first configuration, to change the settings of Carsifi if necessary and to update it, while data exchange with Android Auto Wireless will take place via 5Ghz WiFi (if your smartphone is not compatible it will be at 2.4 Ghz).

That’s all, the real strength of Carsifi is that it can be configured in a few seconds and then you can forget about it.

On the car in which we tested Carsifi, a 2018 Peugeot 308, the fluidity of operation of Android Auto is much higher than that obtained with a cable connection everything flows smoothly even in notoriously indigestible applications such as Google Maps.

Similar speech for the stability of the WiFi connection, the test took place together with a Google Pixel 6 Pro and after some difficulties for the configuration, things went much better. Once Android Auto started, there was never any hitch, slowdown or connection skipping.

Sometimes there are uncertainties for the first start: as soon as you get into the car, even if Carsifi is connected, it obviously does not receive power, with the first click of the key (or pressing the ignition button of the car) the USB port is activated and consequently Carsifi turns on, the infotainment system recognizes it immediately but trying to launch Android Auto immediately the connection will not work. This is because Carsifi is turned on, but it has not yet charged and consequently is not yet able to connect to the smartphone. However, it will be sufficient to wait about ten seconds and try again.

With the Peugeot infotainment system, we happened to have to reconnect Carsifi to the USB because it was not recognized, despite the fact that the smartphone and Carsifi were fully operational. This probably depends more on the car than on Carsifi, for example on a Ford Focus we have not encountered any indecision.

For the first configuration of Carsifi you need to download the free app available on the PlayStore, inside you will find some useful options:

WiFi Gateway: used to choose the default WiFi connection when Carsifi is nearby (so that Android Auto can start automatically)

2.4 Ghz option: the 5Ghz connection remains the first choice, but for non-compatible smartphones there is this possibility

Screen DPI: useful for adjusting the output resolution of Carsifi if the resolution of your car screen is not recognized correctly

Disable 6-tap security setting: to prevent Android Auto from pausing you for 10 seconds after 6 consecutive taps on the screen

Automatic start of Android Auto

Carsifi firmware update

Troubleshooting section

In particular the last “troubleshooting” tab is very important if Carsifi is to be combined with a Peugeot or Volkswagen group car, with the relevant infotainment systems it will be necessary to activate the “accessory” mode for the USB connection, otherwise the car will not recognize Carsifi. With our car we also had to disable the “intercept AA protocol” entry for the first connection.

If you encounter difficulties in the first configuration and you don’t want to waste a lot of time (as happened to us) refer to these steps: first connect via Bluetooth with Carsifi, then try to start Android Auto on the car (probably not will work). Now set the “accessory” mode from the troubleshooting section, wait for the option to save, then disconnect Carsifi and reconnect it. The car will recognize it immediately but do not rush, wait a few seconds for the operating system to fully load, your smartphone will connect to Carsifi and you will be notified of the availability of a connection to Android Auto Wireless. Only at this point start Android Auto from your car.

If it still doesn’t work, deactivate the “intercept AA protocol” option and repeat the operation.

The Carsifi LED will be useful for understanding what is happening: if it flashes green it is making the WiFi connection with the smartphone, if it is steady green it is connected, if it is steady red it is not connected.

The physical button instead is used to reset or to switch the connection between two Android devicesyou can in fact configure it to work with two smartphones, in the event that both are in the car at the same time you can use the button to choose which of the two to connect to.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Currently Carsifi is in the final phase of the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the shipments have started and, despite some setbacks due to the Chinese New Year, it seems that things are proceeding for the best. The team is active in notifying lenders and has already promised some important updates for the future, while others have already arrived and have improved some features.

LINK | OFFICIAL CARSIFI PAGE ON INDIEGOGO

The price is currently set at $ 89, at the exchange rate 78 € to which you have to add about ten euros for international shipping (the headquarters are in New York).

After all we think Carsifi is a great product it can actually be very convenient and above all it works well, recently Motorola also launched a similar dongle, but it is only available in the US and costs a little more.