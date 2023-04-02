Wired version? Apple’s AirPods are modified by engineer who created iPhone with USB-C

Ken Pillonel, an engineer who has already produced feats with Apple products, has returned to the spotlight with a new modification that will appeal to users with classic preferences who miss wired headphones. The specialist released a video this Saturday (1st) that shows his process of creating a wired version of AirPods. with a USB-C port. In 42 seconds, the engineer shows how he turned a faulty pair of AirPods into a wired headphone that harks back to the glory days of the EarPods. With complex adaptations and a lot of soldering, Bluetooth-only compatible accessories now have a universal port that allows you to connect them to any cell phone.

Modified headphones do not rely on a battery, as they are powered by the USB-C port itself. Additionally, the cable allows the accessories to be used on airplanes — where wireless headphones are generally not allowed. With that, this can be a much more practical solution for audiophiles. Pillonel did not reveal details about how he modified the AirPods, and he did not even demonstrate the headphones in operation, but it is worth remembering that this is the same engineer who invented an iPhone X with USB-C – an object sold at auction for the absurd amount of US $86 thousand (about BRL 435 thousand). Video calls on WhatsApp are going to improve a lot, how will they achieve it?

Apple’s AirPods have a disadvantage in their construction that prevents the replacement of their battery, which forces users to buy a new model in cases of damage or natural degradation. Despite being more portable and delivering comparable sound quality to wired models, the wireless design has yet to fall in love with all users. On a related note, Apple will be forced to replace the Lightning port with USB-C after discussions by market regulators in the European Union.

