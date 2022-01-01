Winning Lotto ticket sold in North Dublin shop

A winning Lotto was sold in a North Dublin shop with four other punters receiving life-changing prizes.

A National Lottery player in Meath has gotten their year off to a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the incredible top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Royal county player scooped the top prize amount with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 114263. The National Lottery are hoping to announce the winning store location on Monday.

Four other players in Carlow, Dublin and Tipperary are sure to be celebrating today after four other Millionaire Raffle ticket holders won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning ticket numbers for the four prizes of €100,000 from last night’s Millionaire Raffle are:

• Ticket number 401315 – sold Online/www.lottery.ie (Carlow)

• Ticket number 309234 – sold in Tesco Ireland, Stillorgan Shopping Centre, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin

• Ticket number 309836 – sold in Cravens XL, Baldoyle Shopping Centre, Grange Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

• Ticket number 041660 – sold in Tesco Ireland, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

With a total of 6,210 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are today urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2022 off with a win.

As well as top tier prizes, there were 10 prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 6,000 prizes of €500. Players can check their tickets at www.lottery.ie

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We are appealing to all of our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today.

“If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid.

“And of course, the Carlow, Dublin, Meath and Tipperary players were not the only winners from last night. We saw 6,205 other players welcome the new year with windfalls. All ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets on www.lottery.ie where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.