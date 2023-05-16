Winners of the XXII edition of the Feceminte Conexió Awards

In a ceremony full of emotion and recognition, the XXII edition of the Feceminte Connection Awards was held, an annual event that celebrates and distinguishes those who have left a significant mark on technological, business and social development related to telecommunications. and ICT in general.

This year’s winners include ADTEL Sistemas de Telecomunicación, the AINA Project of the Generalitat de Catalunya and Rosa Ortuño, who were recognized for their notable contribution to the sector.

ADTEL, a dynamic company in the field of telecommunications, received the award for Entrepreneurial Dynamism. Since its modest beginnings in 1993 as an incubator company, ADTEL has demonstrated constant evolution and an ability to explore new lines of business, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the sector.

He AINA project, promoted by the Generalitat of Catalonia with the participation of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and the Government of the Balearic Islands, was awarded in the Institutional Initiative category. This project has stood out for its commitment to promoting and defending the presence of the Catalan language in the technological and digital field, both in the present and in the future.

Rosa Ortuno, an outstanding professional with more than 20 years of experience in the sector, received the award for Professional Excellence. In 2009, she decided to found OptimumTIC, a company specialized in Information Security, demonstrating her talent, her vision and her commitment to gender equality in a field traditionally dominated by men.

In addition to the prizes awarded by the jury, special recognition was given to Juan Antonio Rivera for his outstanding professional career of more than forty years at Feceminte. During this time, Rivera has brought value, commitment and dedication to the organization, leaving a lasting mark in the telecommunications industry.

The Conexión Awards ceremony was held in the Espacio CanTiana at the headquarters of the National Commission for Markets and Competition in Barcelona. The event brought together a large number of companies in the sector, who participated in debates and networking activities, fostering professional exchange and collaboration between key players in the industry.