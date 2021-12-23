Winner of Miss Bikini Ireland looks back on ‘insane’ year and heartbreaking moments from the competition

The winner of Miss Bikini Ireland 2020 and 2021 has revealed her excitement at celebrating Christmas following her big win.

Dubliner Paula Jane, 22, was crowned the winner of the competition at the start of December.

Blanchardstown woman Paula told Dublin Live: “I’m delighted. It’s insane! It just shows that your hard work definitely gets appreciated.

“I didn’t even think I’d be able for such a thing.”

Paula said she hesitated for months before she made the leap and entered the competition.

She added: “I’ve been doing modelling the past few years and I really enjoy doing that and I like photoshoots, I love video shoots.

“But I never thought I’d take part in any competitions. I’d always admire the people who did.

“A girl from my gym goes to bodybuilding competitions. It’s so mentally draining and you have to be so determined.

“I never thought I’d be able for it. I’m not going to lie I never thought I would. And it turned out to be the best thing ever.”

She will be jetting off to Mexico next year for the World Swimsuit Competition, but before that, she said she wants to spend Christmas and the New Year with her loved ones.

She said: “For Christmas Eve I’m staying with my family at home and then I’m going to my boyfriend’s family for Christmas Day which is so nice because it’s such a big family. I only have four people in my house and it’s like 20 people there.

“There are so many kids and it’s so nice. I have a little brother and he’s 16. He’s not very little anymore. But I think Christmas is just more special with kids. The magic is really there then.

“We’re planning on going to Belfast for New Year’s to go out. Hopefully, that works out. Even for one night, it’d be great. Everything closes here at 8 pm so it’d be nice to have a countdown.”

Paula, who is in her final year of Business Studies at Griffith College, said the lockdown gave her plenty of time to work on herself.

“I hate to say it but the pandemic did help me a lot because I had so much more time to work on myself, change my mindset, get my body looking better.

“It’s like the universe helped me in a way. It happened perfectly.”

But there were a number of challenging moments too like the competition being postponed several times due to the restrictions.

Paula said: “We couldn’t have some workshops because of the restrictions at the time.

“It was actually meant to happen a year ago but because of that, I get to hold two titles as well. So 2020 and 2021. All of us who were consistent we’d get the title for that year as well.”









Paula said she didn’t feel nervous in the hours leading up to the competition.

She added: “I literally felt nothing. And right before I was meant to go on stage, I was like, ‘Oh my god! It’s happening!’

“Some girls were there crying and stuff and it was heartbreaking. I was trying to comfort them. I was telling them, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. You can do this!’ because after all, we deserve to have a bit of fun.”

Paula said her biggest supporters were her family who showed up wearing adorable Team Queen P t-shirts at the competition.

