WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling opens up to new Galaxy smartphones, including the S23

WindTre has further expanded the list of smartphones that support the new Wi-Fi Calling feature introduced last December, with which it is possible to make higher quality calls thanks to the use of the protocol VoIP when you are under an enabled network, made possible by VoWiFi technology, or Voice over Wi-Fi.

A few days ago we saw the arrival of support for the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, while today the news also concerns the latest arrivals from Samsung, or the brand new Galaxy S23 (find out in our in-depth analysis), S23+ And Galaxy S23 Ultra (review), but not only. In addition to the latest top of the range, in fact, Wi-Fi Calling also arrives on some older models, such as Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy XCover Pro.

As usual, using the Wi-Fi Calling does not involve additional costs for the user – which remain those provided for by your plan – and the call routing procedure takes place completely automatically, provided you have installed the latest version of the operating system available for each of the supported smartphones. Below we offer you the complete list of smartphones that support WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling and those for which it is planned to enable it in the future.

WI-FI CALLING: SMARTPHONES ENABLED

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T

I live Y76

WI-FI CALLING: SMARTPHONES WHICH WILL BE ENABLED

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13.

