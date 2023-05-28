Windows XP activation algorithm cracked 22 years after system launch

Windows XP, already 22 years old, is a nostalgic system for those who grew up in the 2000s or entered the technology universe at that time, but there is still a slice of people who continue to use the system casually, not least because Microsoft has already closed down your support for some time. Now, so many years later, it has been possible to crack the Windows XP offline activation algorithm.

A TinyApps blog post highlights an offline activation tool discovered by Reddit user retroreviewyt. The “xp_activate32.exe” program allows users to activate the operating system completely offline, eliminating the need to connect to potentially risky online environments. Compact file is only 18 kb in size.