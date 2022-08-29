Windows update preview fixes printer issues

Microsoft has provided a of an optional Windows 11 update. It is supposed to fix problems and problems with Bluetooth headsets.

Microsoft has published the Windows update preview with the knowledge base number KB5016691 and problems with printers, among other things. The update does not contain any security-related corrections and raises Windows to version 22000.918. Users must therefore manually initiate the installation of the optional update if required.

The update highlights

The developers classify some of the error corrections as particularly striking. This includes a problem with USB printers that no longer work correctly after a restart or reinstallation. Windows 11 SE incorrectly did not trust some apps from the Microsoft Store, which prevented them from downloading and installing.

The programmers consider the behavior that when using certain Bluetooth headsets was interrupted after moving the position on the progress bar to be equally important. In addition, Microsoft Edge could no longer react in Internet Explorer mode, which also made it impossible to interact with a dialog.

In the update announcement, the developers write that other new functions have also been introduced. Administrators can now remotely add languages ​​and language-related features. Language adjustments are now also possible across multiple endpoint managers.

Similar to the Windows 11 22H2 update preview, Windows 11 with the current supported build now compresses files regardless of their size when Server Message Block (SMB) compression has been enabled. The developers have also expanded the capabilities of the antivirus solution Microsoft Defender to detect and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

The update announcement linked above lists many minor improvements. Interested users can already install the update now, for example if they are affected by one of the problems that have been fixed. However, administrators should consider that every update also has the potential for unwanted effects. For example, some Windows 11 machines booted into a Bitlocker recovery after applying the August updates and were no longer accessible without backing up the keys.