Windows Subsystem for Linux becomes available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 and 10

The Microsoft Store made available on Tuesday (22) the full version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). From now on, users and developers will be able to run applications or command lines native to Linux-based operating systems directly from their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers. “The Windows Subsystem for Linux installation file will automatically install the version available from the Microsoft Store,” announced Craig Loewen, programming manager for the Windows Developer Platform, on the official Microsoft blog.

The executive highlighted that there are several advantages in making the service available in the official Microsoft store. According to Loewen, the version of Windows Subsystem for Linux hosted on the official Windows store does not install or enable unnecessary components🇧🇷 In addition, there are new commands that allow for cleaner management of the resource, such as: –no-distribution: do not install a Linux distribution when installing WSL;

–no-launch: do not run a distribution automatically after installing WSL;

–web-download: downloads the latest version of WSL via the internet instead of the Microsoft Store. - Advertisement - Windows Subsystem for Linux is available for all devices running Windows 10 versions 21H1 or newer and Windows 11 versions 21H2 or newer. In both cases, this month’s cumulative updates must be installed.