Windows Subsystem for Android Updated with Performance and Security Improvements

Microsoft is releasing this Thursday (15) an update to the Windows Subsystem for (WSA). The tool that lets you run Google OS applications on your PC is now identified by version number 2208.40000.4.0, and adds and to the software. As highlighted by big tech, the update brings Chromium WebView 104, a new version of the rendering engine that improves performance in graphics processing on the platform. There are also promises of improved performance on startup, uninstallation, and general execution, as well as smoother application scrolling.

Windows Subsystem for Android is also getting stability improvements. The update brings bug fixes that caused crashes in different use cases, such as when selecting, copying and pasting very large text. Users may also notice that video playback issues in some apps have been alleviated.