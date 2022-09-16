Windows Subsystem for Android Updated with Performance and Security Improvements

Microsoft is releasing this Thursday (15) an update to the Windows Subsystem for android (WSA). The tool that lets you run Google OS applications on your PC is now identified by version number 2208.40000.4.0, and adds performance and security improvements to the software.
As highlighted by big tech, the update brings Chromium WebView 104, a new version of the rendering engine that improves performance in graphics processing on the platform. There are also promises of improved performance on startup, uninstallation, and general execution, as well as smoother application scrolling.
Windows Subsystem for Android is also getting stability improvements. The update brings bug fixes that caused crashes in different use cases, such as when selecting, copying and pasting very large text. Users may also notice that video playback issues in some apps have been alleviated.
Microsoft also discloses that it has made improvements to the user experience when interacting with dialog boxes about game controls and application errors. Network connections are expected to become more stable, although the company does not detail the changes. Finally, the latest linux security patches are included in the update.
WSA 2208.40000.4.0 is now available for Windows 11 users in the US and Japan. As always, the update can be obtained through the Microsoft Store. On a related note, the operating system received a new test version on the Dev channel that adds improvements to the widgets and bug fixes.