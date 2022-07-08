Windows Subsystem for Android improves its network support in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Windows 11 is not only the latest version of the well-known Microsoft system, but rather aspires to be a kind of universal solution for operating systems through the still unfinished Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) and the well-established Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Microsoft’s strategy of closer ties with Android and Linux makes sense for two reasons: retaining developers in Windows and adopting two systems that are open source in their base implementations, so that from the principles of free software they can be forked. , modified, redistributed and, in the case of Android, closed at the code level (Apache 2 license stuff).

Such is the determination of the Redmond giant that it has started rolling out a major update to WSA for Windows 11. The new version of the Android subsystem includes for ARM hardware advanced network functionality for applications to access devices present on the local networkto which is added the support for IPv6 and VPNs.

Another important novelty introduced in Windows Subsystem for Android is in the configuration application, which is Microsoft’s own and that this time comes with some improvements. The web browser launcher has also been improved and fixed issues with maximization, minimization and scrolling when using the mouse or a trackpad.

Continuing with more news of the version 2205.40000.14.0 of WSA, we have the update to Chromium WebView 101; support for putting applications on standby, the ability to not be able to take a screenshot of a window marked as safeupdating the IP of the virtual machine so that it is the same as the one used by the host system, correction of graphical and video playback errors, as well as improvements for the playback of AV1-rendered videos through applications .

As we have already said, WSA 2205.40000.14.0 has already started to be rolled out, more specifically for users of the public preview version (public preview) of Windows 11 due to the fact that it is still a technology in development. We recall that the subsystem runs Android applications present in the Amazon Appstore.