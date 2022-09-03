Windows Subsystem for Android Gets Windows Fit Improvements with New Update

Microsoft announced on Wednesday (31) a new for Windows for (WSA), its tool for emulating Google OS applications on PC. O update arrived for all Insider channels and can be identified by version number 2207.40000.8.0. It should be noted that the update is only released for Windows 11 users in the United States and Japan — two of the few countries in which the tool is available — but they signal the optimizations that will soon arrive for all users. The main novelty is the improvement in window size adjustments running android apps.

Starting with the new version, users will be able to adjust the size of windows keeping their original aspect ratio instead of forcing content to be displayed distorted in a custom dimension. Changes in favor of accessibility were also introduced. The Amazon Appstore is updated to its version 60.09, and Android receives a security update to close loopholes during network usage. Also, there are new messages that will be displayed while playing games to help users get familiarized when using compatibility libraries in the WSA.