Windows refreshes your Photos application beyond the graphical. This is all you need to know

If Windows 10 suffered from something, it is a friendly, practical image viewer with options adapted to today’s needs. Your Photos application is not really the best option and therefore, from Redmond they have done everything necessary to refresh it. Thus, the new Windows 11 Photos application represents one of the most attractive novelties of the new operating system and there are already references to its operation.

Photos was released a little over a week ago on the development channel and reports indicate that it looks very good. We are going to tell you everything we know about this new feature.

This is the new Windows 11 Photos application

With the departure of the panorama of the old Windows image viewer, Photos arrived and in general it did not meet the needs of users. It was much better to install some third-party solution, but Microsoft made the necessary adjustments. The new Windows 11 Photos application not only refreshes its interface with the graphical line of the new operating system, it also updates its characteristics.

Thus we have possibilities such as automatic categorization that recognizes objects or scenes in photos and applies tags to make it easier to search for images. In this way, if you are looking for an image where a car appears, you can type “Car” in the search engine and find all the photos that have one.

Likewise, it incorporates a view mode that allows you to compare several images by placing them one next to the other. A function that looks quite useful, for those who need to find differences in two or more photos.

So, we are facing an application that is far superior to the one that Windows 10 and the previous ones bring. At the moment, it is available on the Insiders channel and there are also developers who have been in charge of extracting the package to make it available to everyone.