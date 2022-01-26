Windows reaches 1.4 billion users, says Microsoft

Satya Nadella has reported the number of Windows users in Microsoft’s financial results presentation. And they are not few: 1.4 billion monthly active users they use their operating systems and are only surpassed by those with Android.

Microsoft has presented financial results for the last quarter of 2021 and they are record, as our colleagues at MCPRO tell us. For the first time, it broke the $50 billion mark in revenue with strong growth across all of its divisions.

microsoft entered $51.7 billion in the quarter for a year-on-year rise of 20%. Earnings were in sync, $18.8 billion, up 21 percent. Both data have exceeded analysts’ estimates, so it is likely that investors will continue to reward the value of a stock that continues to trend positive despite the ‘savings’ to be paid by Activision Blizzard are monumental.

As in recent years and with an additional boost from the hybrid work models required by the pandemic, everything that comes from the azure cloud continues to improve results (+26%). It is already Microsoft’s largest business if we include services that are based on it, mainly Microsoft 365 (Office 365) which already has a whopping 56.4 million subscribers. In total, Microsoft’s Productivity and Enterprise area had revenue of $15.9 billion, up 19%.

Also Windows users

Windows has not been Microsoft’s main product in terms of income generation for years, but there is no doubt that 1,400 million active users go a long way, in everything, direct sales and everything that moves Windows, including its enormous positioning on desktops computer scientists to power other Microsoft applications and services. As an example: Microsoft says that Teams is used by 145 million users a day. If it were not installed by default in Windows, they would be much less.

Last quarter, revenue from Windows OEMs increased 25%, confirming that the manufacturer channel is the true maintainer of the system. It is mentioned that most of these licenses correspond to company versions and not consumer ones. Another issue to note is that the user data offered by the CEO of Microsoft includes any Windows-based device, including Xbox consoles or HoloLens headsets, in addition to the bulk of personal computers.

In case you are wondering, data on the share corresponding to each edition of Windows has not been offered and it would have been interesting to know the degree of real adoption of Windows 11. Depending on the external analyst who publishes situation analysis, the fee varies a lot from just a few tenths to 9%.

Perhaps the key, at least in companies, is the very existence of Windows 10. The final version of Windows 10 21H2 landed recently and although it does not include the announced news, it has achieved the desired stability after reducing the number of update releases . In addition, its technical support will last -at least- until October 2025, which is a guarantee for companies and users who prefer to wait to perform the migration.