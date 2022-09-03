Windows on Mac: Apple is updating Boot Camp again

Shortly after a WPA3 update, revisits its drivers. This time it’s about the trackpad and bug fixes.

For the second time in a short space of time, Apple has provided Intel Mac owners with an update for Windows support for Boot Camp. On Tuesday night, the group released an update to its driver package to version 6.1.19. This includes both bug fixes and usability improvements.

Trackpad more precise

Boot Camp 6.1.16 was only released last week. At that time, Apple later submitted WPA3 support for its WLAN modules under Windows, a welcome addition. According to the package insert, Boot Camp 6.1.19 is now about the trackpad driver, which Apple calls “Precision Touchpad Driver”. Apparently, there were usability issues that reduced the accuracy of trackpad use. This should now be fixed. Apple also includes other unspecified bug fixes in the update.

With Boot Camp it is possible to install Windows directly on an Intel Mac and then boot into the Microsoft operating system as well. This has advantages in terms of speed compared to using virtual machines, for example for games or other hardware-related uses. According to Apple, only Windows 10 is currently officially supported here – it remains to be seen whether WIndows 11 drivers will follow. However, users have already successfully upgraded from Windows 10 to 11, although it should be noted that this is done at your own risk.

ARM Macs without Boot Camp

Macs with Apple Silicon, i.e. ARM SoC, have to do without Boot Camp. However, it is possible to use the ARM version of Windows 11 in a high-performance VM in Parallels. However, Intel apps only run in emulation mode.

Users welcome the fact that Apple continues to maintain Boot Camp and provides Windows with hardware-related drivers. Version 6.1.16 also fixed problems with falling asleep and waking up when using Bluetooth devices. Studio Display owners had previously been able to download Boot Camp 6.1.17, which added support for the new monitor. The update to a new Boot Camp version is done directly in Windows, where you will find Apple’s own update tool.

