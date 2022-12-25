Windows Notepad may gain tabbed view, leak reveals

Considering it one of the most long-lived Windows applications, Notepad (or notepad, for those who are close friends with Win+R) has changed little in all this time, unlike the system that brings it embedded. Since the announcement of Windows 11 however, we’ve seen the winds shift towards the note-taking and simple code editing app with the arrival of Fluent Design elements to accompany the new operating system and now, a new leak reveals that more may be coming to him.

The leak, which according to information was leaked from within Microsoft, reveals that the Redmond giant can bet on offering the small application the tab function that was recently delivered in Windows 11's File Explorer, thus evolving the user experience to those who routinely use Notepad. A point worth noting (pardon the inevitable pun) is that with the move in question, Microsoft is moving to make its solution a little closer to programming-focused alternatives like Notepad++ and Atom.




