Windows Movie Maker: how to get this iconic video editor for Windows 11 computers

Windows Movie Maker is one of those programs that I didn’t let you down, I was always there to deliver (at least try) any audiovisual challenge that was presented to him. It is one of the most intuitive and effective video editors in the history of the software.

Sadly, this official publisher of Windows computers was discharged in 2017being replaced by the new program Video editor. However, this does not mean that the editor cannot be downloaded on Windows 11 computers.

In fact, even if this new and latest Video editorthere are users who are still faithful to the only and original native Windows video editor, so if you are one of those people, you should continue reading to know how to get it, and in your fully official Windows Movie Maker version.

Speaking now of the download itself, this is not complicated at all and you will only need a few minutes of attention to carry it outso without further ado, let’s go through the procedure.

You will need to do this to download the Windows Movie Maker editor on your Windows 11 computer

First of all, you will have to enter here to be redirected to the Internet Archive page, which has been the site where you are allowed to access millions of pages in its previous versions and from years ago.

That said, and as you can see when you click on the link, you will be inside the Windows Essentials file to download a package there, which, inside, has Mail, Messenger, Writer, OneDrive and of course Windows Movie Maker. So, to make the download official, you just have to position the cursor on the download options box shown on the right, and then click on WINDOWS EXECUTABLE.

A file called wlsetup-all-exewhich once it is on your computer, you will have to open it and click on the second option that says Choose the programs you want to installso you can download what you need and not all programs in the package.

At this point, just check the box for Photo Gallery and Movie Maker and click on Install. After this you will also need to install the .NET Framework 3.5, stop after this if you start downloading Movie Maker. Of course, it is likely that an error code called 0x800c0006 and, below, a font showing UXPlatformLang.

To make a long story short, the above comes to appear on your screen as a result of the computer must be configured in English language for the download to be successful. For this reason, you will need to click on the Windows button and type Edit language and keyboard options.

Once there, tap Add a language and look for US English. Later you will need to change this language as main in the upper option it says windows language. Done this and returning to the download tab of the program, click on try again (try again) and then accept the Terms and Conditions.

Finish now by searching for Windows Movie Maker in your computer’s browser and see how the program It will be installed and ready to use without any problem. When you’re done, you can go back to the language settings and put Spanish back.