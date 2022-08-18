Windows launches a version of WhatsApp, these are the news

for Windows. (photo: Computer Culture)

The fully native application of WhatsApp for Windows is here. The app it came out of the beta and replaced the proposal based on the version of the browser that has been in use for a long time.

The best thing about the new WhatsApp app for Windows is that no longer need to rely on a mobile device. It will work independently so there is no need to pair a device or turn it on and connect it to the same network as the computer. were required to use the web version of WhatsApp, but this tedious process has been removed.

launches-a-version-of-WhatsApp-these-are-the-news.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New version of WhatsApp for Windows. (photo: Twitter) launches-a-version-of-WhatsApp-these-are-the-news.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In fact, WhatsApp explains on its website that the application was developed natively for Windows. Therefore, they guarantee that you will have a much smoother and better experience than the web version of the service.

- Advertisement -

In addition to this version for Windows, WhatsApp has confirmed that it is working on a popular application for macOS, which implies that it could be launched in the iPad.

Of course, it will provide users of Mac the same capabilities that people who use Windows can now enjoy as the host on your computer.

However, it must be taken into account that this new app may not be available in some regions. While some users were able to install it successfully, although they had problems, others were unable to access it from the official linknot from the application Microsoft Store.

This is the new WhatsApp app for Windows

- Advertisement -

First of all, it seems that the company has innovated in terms of esthetic. They now offer a cleaner and more modern interface, although still clearly recognizable. This design change contributes mainly to the improved performance compared to the web version by not having to load so much information at once.

In this way, the message payload shows that has improved a lot in speed, which makes it a much more efficient option. In addition, something that the users requested was the synchronization of the pinned chats, but now they load as they are configured in the cell phone.

Also, and as mentioned above, the biggest novelty is that it will allow you to use WhatsApp on the computer independently of a mobile device. In fact, heor earlier is possible thanks to the multi-device function of WhatsApp, with which they can be linked up to four different devices to the same account.

- Advertisement -

From them, users will be able to chat with their friends and keep end-to-end encryption intact, explains the company.

WhatsApp for Windows. (photo: Microsoft Store)

Some disadvantages of WhatsApp on Windows

But not all are advantages, since in this version there are also certain limitations that are transferred to the rest of the Web or Desktop versions. The following highlights:

– It will not be possible to see the real time location of WhatsApp contacts.

– It can’t be done reply to the status or create a new one, although this is also something that is not found in WhatsApp Desktop or Web.

– In case a iPhone is linked, it will not be possible delete text messages

– You can not send messages or call people using previous versions of the application.

WhatsApp. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

How to create a password for WhatsApp web

1. Access the plugin page and click ‘Add to Chrome’. If used Google Chrome, Edge, raves or any other Web navigatorit will work correctly

2. Click on ‘Add extension’ which is added to WA Web Plus for WhatsApp.

3. Enter a password and touch ‘Enter’ on your keyboard to pin it on WhatsApp.

WA Web Plus for WhatsApp. (photo: Google Chrome)

Then for use Web WhatsApp with a password, You have to access the app’s website (web.whatsapp.com) and you will see the password prompt. Enter the same as the settings and press ‘Enter’ to access all conversations.