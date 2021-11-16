Windows does not change: the blue screen of death stays

The screenshot or blue screen of death It is an absolute classic of the Microsoft operating system and although it has changed over the years, it has kept its essence intact, almost like that touch capable of freezing the heart of the most painted Windows user when it appears because, let’s face it, it no longer as long ago as yesteryear.

In other words, the blue screen of death became a torment for many in the first years of Windows XP, but as the system stabilized, its name became a legend that, yes, reappeared to greet with each new version of Windows … and of course, Windows 11 is no exception.

However, the blue screen of death has been about to change color, and as we told you a few months ago, Microsoft was testing a change to black that apparently has not liked everyone, because the decision has been reversed and the blue screen of death is back to what it was, according to Ars Technica.

The blue screen of death in black … so much mounts

Now, it is not the first time that Microsoft has tried the black thing, far from it; or that he does the same with other shades for his most feared error warning, and even green – the color of hope! – he even dressed her. Be that as it may, the blue screen of death always ends up imposing itself as its name suggests, with blue as the flag.

On the other hand, if the change to black occurred in the Windows testing phase for the Insider channel, in this case it is done exactly the same, so that the ordinary user who does not choose to use versions of Windows in development, may not have had evidence of anything other than the blue screen of death, if he has suffered bad fortune of falling into it before upgrading to Windows 11.

Speaking of this case, Windows updates usually hit the channel preview release days to weeks before it is released to the general public, so this new version of Windows 11 and its blue screen of death can be expected to be available to all PCs running Windows 11 soon, if at all. they weren’t.