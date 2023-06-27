Windows Copilot: Here’s How ChatGPT’s Integrated Windows 11 Assistant Will Work

- Advertisement -

Windows Copilot was announced in May by Microsoft as a replacement for Cortana that will be discontinued in Windows 10 and 11. Now we can finally see how the new tool works thanks to the portal Windows Latest who already got early access to the new personal assistant.

According to Windows Latest, Windows Copilot will be made available to Windows Insider program members in the coming weeks and integrates the Microsoft Edge rendering engine into a Windows 11 sidebar to access the tool that integrates a special version of Bing Chat. This special version of Bing Chat allows you to execute several commands and change any system settings with just one sentence. Examples of this are changing the theme to dark mode and activating Do Not Disturb Mode. It is also possible to ask to open applications and even assist in the composition of texts, as Copilot detects which application is open. - Advertisement -

Settings and actions will be performed through what Microsoft calls “Actions Cards” that will be presented at the end of each response in the form of buttons to perform what was requested. As the version obtained by Windows Latest is still a preview, unfortunately it has not yet been possible to use all Copilot functions, as Bing Chat has refused to answer some questions and perform actions.