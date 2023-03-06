5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsWindows Calendar app is crashing after the latest update

Windows Calendar app is crashing after the latest update

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1678092334 windows 10 calendar.jpg
1678092334 windows 10 calendar.jpg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s Windows Calendar app within Windows 11 appears to be consistently crashing after the latest update.

Microsoft is beginning to receive reports of the Calendar app crashing repeatedly when it’s opened from either the Start menu or in the Windows Mail app, where it’s linked. PiunikaWeb began aggregating reports late Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

This reporter has also witnessed the same behavior: If you open the Calendar app from within Mail, the app loads a window header, then crashes. The app demonstrates the same behavior if you load it from the Start menu, too. Others reporting the issue to Microsoft are having the same problem. Microsoft advisors posting on the company’s support forums say that Microsoft is aware of the issue, but has no current fix in place.

Fortunately, there does seem to be a workaround. Users can either use the Outlook app to access their integrated calendar, or else access their email and the calendar using Outlook for the Web. Microsoft also recommends logging out and resetting the Calendar app, but using Outlook for the Web client instead seems to be a lot less complicated and intrusive.

Motorola Edge Review: a screen that stands out from the crowd

Microsoft debuted the latest update to Windows 11 this week, which added features such as links to Bing Chat within the Start menu, plus some handy power recommendations to lower your energy bill and integrated screen recording within the Snipping Tool. Some of the updates included scheduled app updates as well as in Windows; on our test machine, we saw the Mail & Calendar app update. While you can use Outlook, we do consider Mail (and Calendar) to be a hidden gem within Windows.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

What is Laravel and what are its benefits for web development?

Laravel is an open source web development framework written in PHP that is used...
Apple

iPhone 15, Dynamic Island on the whole series: the confirmation comes from the protective glasses

The iPhone 15 series continues to be the protagonist of various rumors and, after...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.