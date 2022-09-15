Windows administration: uberAgent 7 with better Citrix and process monitoring

The main version 7.0 of the tools uberAgent expands the insights into process flows. Windows admins in particular will benefit from the new features.

With version 7.0 a new main version of the monitoring tool uberAgent has been released. The tool combines User Experience Monitoring (UXM) and Endpoint Security Analytics (ESA) in one agent and is available for both Windows and macOS systems. With new features, Release 7.0 expands the software’s monitoring capabilities in particular – and the innovations mainly affect the Windows version of the tool.

The extended session monitoring is particularly interesting for admins: in a new “Session Configuration Dashboard”, uberAgent now presents, among other things, more statistics on bandwidth usage per virtual Citrix HDX channel, protocol latencies and the video coding settings. This is real-time data, historical data is logged.

Even more process data

Furthermore, the developers have added a new source type, “Process Statistics”, which allows the monitoring of more data points at the process level. However, because these can quickly accumulate extremely – uberAgent speaks of up to 300 running processes on Windows systems – admins can configure which data of the new source type should be collected and how often. In this way, the total data volume can be reduced, but the monitoring can still be improved.

Furthermore, the software can now also completely record data from processes protected by the Windows system (Protected Processes). Windows security normally prevents monitoring tools from reading the CPU and RAM load of these protected processes. However, uberAgent relocates the collection of process performance data to a kernel-mode driver and can thus also analyze protected processes. These are mostly antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) software.

In addition, Release 7.0 brings with it a whole range of bug fixes. In this area, the accumulation of fixes for the macOS version of uberAgent is particularly noticeable. This was only introduced with the last major release 6.0 at the end of 2020 and does not offer the same functions as the Windows version. The provider lists the full list of new features, extensions and bug fixes in the release notes. uberAgent is a commercial software from the German company vast limits.

