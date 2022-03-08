Windows 9, the OS that never existed, but has always been there

Windows 9 is like October 10, 1582: something that would seem obvious following the logical sequences (both from the numbering of the Microsoft operating system and from the calendar), but never really existed. In the case of the date, it is because the change from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar in Catholic countries caused some adjustments that resulted in citizens going to sleep on October 4 and getting up on the 15 of the same month, since that the intermediates between both were eliminated. In Windows, a lot of time has passed and we are still not clear about it.

Over the years, several theories have appeared, although none has finished explaining the reason why Redmond decided to jump from eight (well, from eight point one) to ten, leaving a very obvious gapwhich is the one that should have occupied Windows 9, an operating system that, in practice, never came into existence, and yet not only gave a lot of conversation, but also even came to star in the occasional cameo in official Microsoft documentation.

Based on common sense, the most logical thing is that for a time, Microsoft worked on the successor to Windows 8, and perhaps Windows 8.1, which was to be Windows 9. However, at some point, in Redmond it was due consider it more appropriate to skip 9 and jump directly to 10. Here are some of the theories that have been formulated over the years:

After the poor reception of Windows 8 (in my unfair opinion, I’ve been saying it for years), Microsoft would have taken all the work it had already done for Windows 9, and would have allocated it to Windows 8.1, in order to try to “wash” a bit the image of the operating system. In this way, Windows 9 would have been part of Windows 8.1 and, consequently, in Redmond they would have decided to jump to Windows 10.

Along the same lines, some theories suggest that what was going to be Windows 9 became updates for Windows 8.1.

In a decision based on marketing, Windows 9 would be what we have known as Windows 10, but Microsoft would have decided to skip 9 to “separate” it from Windows 8.

The numbering 9 could have caused problems in some old applications, which could confuse Windows 9 with Windows 95 and Windows 98.

Be that as it may, users never got to have a Windows 9, but many, many years later, we continue to find evidence that it once existed, although only outside doors for inside. The last one has been found Twitter user XenoPantherand it is found in none other than Windows 11 Build 22567currently available on the Dev channel of the Microsoft Insider Platform.

A fun little reference to Windows 9 can be found from Win10 build 9860 all the way to the latest Windows Insider Dev Build (22567) pic.twitter.com/KBErgQqaWa — Xeno (@XenoPanther) March 6, 2022

The really interesting thing about what the tweet shows is that, as we can read in the screenshot shown in it, it talks about «Collect blocks required for data collection on Windows 8, Windows Blue, and some Windows 9 systems«. Let’s remember that Windows Blue was, for a time, the code name of Windows 8.1, so if we follow the logical sequence, in this case we can interpret that, internally, Windows 10 has been treated as Windows 9.

It is possible, however, that, in reality, behind the code that we can see in the image of the tweet, there is similar code but specifically intended for Windows 10, which would indicate that Windows 9 was, as says one of the theories Windows 8.1 from a certain update. Be that as it may, it is striking to see that the operating system that never existed is actually still in the DNA of the most recent versions of Windows.