Windows 7 2021: how would the best Windows look like Windows 11

There is a group of artists who are dedicated to designing proofs of concept for operating systems or applications. Many of them are a cool girl, although as we say it is always very difficult to finish embody the author’s imagination in a programming of “ones and zeros”. And more if it is an operating system like this Windows 7 2021.

And that is the problem. When we see visual or interface aspects of Windows that we do not like and we compare them with these concepts, we can fall into the error of thinking that Microsoft does not have among its ranks good designers who could create this type of development (or better), but there are a long distance between designing them with Adobe Design, Illustrator & After Effects like the one at hand and being able to launch it as a real system supporting the enormity of the Windows software and hardware ecosystem.

Windows 7 2021, now flavored with Windows 11

The idea is similar to that of other developments that we have seen, in this case adding the modern look and features of Windows 11 to Windows 7, an edition that for many was the last great Microsoft operating system to date to be succeeded by a disastrous Windows 8 and a Windows 10 that has not finished curdling.

This concept promises to be «faster, smoother, cleaner and more modern, while maintaining the overall aesthetic«. Or, to put it another way, «Fluent teams up with Aero to create the best user interface of any Windows«.

Windows 7 2021 includes the feature taskbar and start menu in the center of the desktop Windows 11 and a tabbed version of File Explorer, something we hope Microsoft can one day realize. The start button is the same as in Windows 7.

There is a system of new notifications as well as quick setup in an overall layout and animations with a consistency that Windows 10 never achieved. The creator also has the luxury of ensuring that this layout “Would work under any PC”, remembering the limitations that the hardware requirements of Windows 11 have in this regard.

We also see a modern task manager, a selection of new color themes, and the Windows 11 widget bar. The layout even allows individual widgets to be pulled out and dragged anywhere on the screen.

Imagination to power … but with many difficulties to turn it into a real development. If you like it, you can see the version of Windows 7 tuned with Windows 10 elements created by the same author.