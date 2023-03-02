Windows 12: Microsoft and Intel prepare future version of the operating system, says rumor

Intel appears to be working closely with Microsoft for the development of Windows 12, the alleged update to one of the most popular operating systems in the world. A leak revealed on Monday (27) by the user @leaf_hobby of Twitter revealed documents from the processor maker that mention the new software. The whistleblower disclosed the alleged specifications of Intel’s 14th generation processors codenamed “Meteor Lake”. In the leaked technical sheet, a specific data drew attention by mentioning that the hardware will have “support for Windows 12”which could confirm the existence of a project for a new version of the system.

While Microsoft has never mentioned plans to release Windows 12, particularly in light of the still-recently released Windows 11, there are a number of indications that a next generation of the operating system may, in fact, happen.

"As we begin to develop future versions of Windowswe will think about areas where artificial intelligence can play a natural role in terms of experience", commented Yusuf Mehdi in a recent interview with The Vergeigniting rumors that there is a major update in the works. New record for the lowest solar tariff in the world in the United Arab Emirates Interestingly, the first features based on artificial intelligence are starting to become available in Windows 11. We reported last Tuesday (28) that the current version of the operating system will receive integration with Bing with ChatGPT, which could be just a "little word" of what the future holds for software.

If AI really becomes a fundamental part of Windows, it is a fact that the processing of computers will have to become more robust with dedicated hardware for this type of task, and it is in this area that the close ties between Microsoft and the companies of hardware can benefit the development of the new generation. A longtime partner of the Redmond giant, Intel has developed several security and performance optimizations of its own for Windows 11, so it is possible that future versions of the platform will take advantage of the capabilities of the blue team's processors to offer artificial intelligence resources to users. users.