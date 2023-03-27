Windows 12 may require at least 8GB of RAM to run, says rumor

Windows 11 was released in 2021 bringing several new features regarding the minimum hardware requirements to run the system, such as the TPM 2.0 tool unlocked on the motherboard, for example. This change did not please the users of the software, who took a stand on the networks questioning the installation conditions.
According to informants, this could be repeated at the end of 2024 with the arrival of Windows 12. Apparently, the developer can be even more careful by demanding at least 8 GB of RAM and maintaining TPM 2.0. The other requirements should remain unchanged compared to the current version:
- 1 GHz dual-core 64-bit processor
- 64 GB storage
- 9 inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution
- Support for UEFI, Secure Boot and TPM 2.0
- Compatibility with DirectX 12 and WDDM 2.x
Microsoft has not confirmed these speculations, so we cannot say that the requirements listed above will be maintained in Windows 12. The forecast is that this system will be made official at the end of next year, but there are no details about availability or new features that will be added in the operating system.
A conceptual image released by the company shows a change in the Start Menu of Windows 12 compared to Windows 11. The change consists of grouping applications in a floating bar centralized in the lower area of the screen, a function with aesthetic evolution.
What are your expectations about the release of Windows 12? Tell us, comment!