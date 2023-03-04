Windows 12 may be made available to Galaxy Book users

With no time to get used to Windows 11’s changes, according to a recent leak, Samsung Galaxy Book users are likely to receive yet another update to the operating system. The information is that Intel’s high-end desktop CPUs can support the next major version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system i.e. Windows 12.

Leaker @leaf_hobby revealed information about Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform. The company’s upcoming CPUs are rumored to provide compatibility with Windows 12. So far, there has been no official word from Microsoft on Windows 12, but as the company has returned to its three-year release cycles, it’s likely that the next operating system is released next year.