Windows 12 may be made available to Galaxy Book users

Published on

By Abraham
With no time to get used to Windows 11’s changes, according to a recent leak, Samsung Galaxy Book users are likely to receive yet another update to the operating system. The information is that Intel’s high-end desktop CPUs can support the next major version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system i.e. Windows 12.

Leaker @leaf_hobby revealed information about Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform. The company’s upcoming CPUs are rumored to provide compatibility with Windows 12. So far, there has been no official word from Microsoft on Windows 12, but as the company has returned to its three-year release cycles, it’s likely that the next operating system is released next year.


There was a leak on Twitter with specs for Intel’s Xeon CPUs that included references to Windows 12. But the tweet has since been deleted. Another source revealed that 20 PCIe Gen 5 lanes and Windows 12 support may be featured in upcoming processors. Intel’s Meteor Lake.

The big speculation is that Windows 12 will have additional artificial intelligence features. So far, the Windows 11 taskbar has combined artificial intelligence and Bing.

And you, what are your expectations for Windows 12? What news should come along with the operating system? Leave your comment below!

