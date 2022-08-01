Windows 11 won’t remove Control Panel, but it will reduce its importance

- Advertisement -

The Redmond giant has made the panel lose little by little. With the arrival of Windows 11, this trend became even clearer, and everything seems to indicate that with the next update that said operating system will receive this reality will go more and moreas the number of redirects from Control Panel to Settings will be increased.

What does this imply? Well, it’s very simple, that the weight of the Control Panel will be less and less, and that many of the functions that we could perform through it will now be carried out in the Configuration application. Although Microsoft knows that it is not yet a good idea to kill the Control Panel directly, we can see that it is gradually executing that objective, and it is clear that it is only a matter of time until we finally end up seeing its disappearance.

[mb_related_posts1]

The Settings app has undergone a significant evolution in Windows 11. It uses the WinUI interface and is now fully prepared for future design changes. In case you still had any doubts, trusted sources have confirmed what we have told you in the previous paragraph, that Microsoft’s long-term goal is migrate the entire Control Panel to the Settings app.

It may seem simple to us, but in reality it is more complicated than it seems, since it is not a simple aesthetic change, it also has important functional implications. For example, until recently could not remove all Win32 applications From the Settings application, we could only do it from the Control Panel, but this recently changed thanks to an update and we can now directly delete even interdependent applications, like Steam, for example.

The future of Microsoft’s operating system is quite clear. Thanks to Windows 11 we have all the keys on the table that we can expect at the design level in the coming years, and we are also aware of some of the most important changes that Microsoft will carry out at the interface level. On the other hand, the most important leaks that have appeared in recent weeks clearly indicated that the Redmond company was working on Windows 12, which indicates that the operating system as a service model would pass away, at least in that form ” pure” that Microsoft seemed to choose with Windows 10.